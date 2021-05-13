Sony announces new black and red DualSense controllers for the PS5 you still can’t buy



Sony has introduced its first new colours for PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller: a “cosmic red” mannequin that contains a two-tone red and black design, and an all-black “midnight black” model that brings to thoughts the traditional PS2, PS3, and PS4 controller designs.

Till now, Sony has solely supplied the DualSense controller in a black-and-white coloration scheme to match the PS5 (which contains a related contrasting theme), so the new coloration choices are actually welcome ones.

The midnight black choice is especially notable: the primarily white DualSense was a giant departure for Sony’s designs, which have largely trended towards black and grey consoles and controllers by default for the whole life span of the PlayStation model. The new black choice (technically still a two-tone design, with two completely different shades of black) is nearer to these different controllers, although.

Proper now, Sony has solely introduced new colours for the controller, though the PlayStation 5 console does function detachable face plates — so it’s doable that the firm might introduce matching plates for the PS5 someday in the future. Enterprising corporations like Dbrand have already began to fill that hole, although, with their very own third-party choices.

The 2 new coloration schemes ought to be obtainable to buy someday subsequent month (Sony says that dates can be depending on particular person retailers). Pricing hasn’t been introduced but, however for reference, the normal DualSense controller prices $69.99.

After all, all that assumes that you can discover a PS5 in the first place — one thing that Sony admits may be tough to do till 2022 at the earliest.