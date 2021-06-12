Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch 4K TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate display launched in India- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch 4K TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate display launched in India- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Sony has launched a new good TV below its Bravia sequence referred to as X90J in India. The principle spotlight of the 55-inch good TV is help for a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 port. The Sony Bravia X90J comes with a 55-inch LCD display with a full array of LED backlights and a display decision of three,840 x 2,160 pixels. The 120 Hz refresh rate will assist avid gamers join their gaming consoles such because the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Xbox X sequence.

There are different display options too; the TV helps 4K upscaling, HDR, Dolby Imaginative and prescient, HLG, variable refresh rate, and auto-latency mode. It additionally comes with Sony’s display applied sciences corresponding to XR Cognitive processor, and movie enhancement applied sciences like Reside Color, XR Smoothing, XR Triluminos Professional, XR Movement Readability, and extra to additional enhance the viewing expertise.

On the connectivity entrance, there are 4 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, two USB ports, and extra. It comes with two 10 W audio system that help Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Bravia X90J value, availability

The Sony Bravia X90J 4K good TV comes at a value of Rs 1,39,990 and is now that can be purchased through Amazon India and the Sony shops. Additionally it is obtainable through the main retail shops that embrace Croma, Reliance Digital and extra.

The Sony Bravia X90J good TV presently has a single 55-inch display variant. Nonetheless, it’s quickly anticipated to get a 65-inch and a 75-inch mannequin too.