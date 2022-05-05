Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2 gets its ‘little Shashi Kapoor’

Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has consistently brought out the best of the best talent reality shows. These include the domestic format of the superstar singer. In its second season, the show showcases a diverse array of talent, which is enough to prove the evolving music landscape in the country. With the top 15 contestants announced, this weekend will witness an exciting ‘Super Premiere’, starting the musical journey of the top 15 contestants of the show.

15 contestants will be divided into 5 teams and they will start their journey under the guidance of 5 captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali. 13 year old contestant Pratyush Anand from Madhya Pradesh gave a one of its kind performance. Has won the hearts of the judges, captains, fellow contestants and the audience.

After Pratyush’s stellar performance in this super premiere, he will be aptly titled ‘Chhota Shashi Kapoor’ as judges Himesh Reshammian and Alka Yagnik remember the legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor after seeing him.

Pratyush Anand excited to be named Chhota Shashi Kapoor says, “I am very happy and excited to be named ‘Chhota Shashi Kapoor’ in the show. I am trying to give my best performance and I hope the audience will enjoy my performance too. “

Arunita’s Wonders; Danish domineering; wind crackers; Pratyush will be picked between Saili’s Soldiers and Salman’s Sultan? Watch ‘Superstar Singer 2’ every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 17:42 [IST]