Sony is offering a free trial of Death Stranding and Sackboy in the UK

It appears that Sony is reintroducing an old concept for its two new Playstation 5 games – Game Trials. Sony will now let you try PS5 versions Death Stranding: Director’s Cut And Sackboy: A Big Adventure Free if you stay in the United Kingdom for six hours and five hours respectively.

PlayStation owners were the first to see Sony’s new offer Via email. “Ever wanted to try out some of the most popular PlayStation Studio games before playing the full game? Now you can,” the email reads. Sony says the games can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store until 11:59 p.m. on October 28, and the trial starts as soon as you select “Download Trial” on the console or “Add to Library” on the web. goes. ledge Contacted Sony for more information, but if you’re in the UK, both death stranding test and sackboy The test appears to be live already.

Ten or more years ago, it wouldn’t have been too unusual for a big blockbuster game to offer a demo, but it seems the past decade has seen the rise of free-to-play systems, public betas, and a strong Let’s Play community. The “free trial” partly led to extinction. It’s starting to change again – pc gamer Trying to think the why through is a great piece — and it looks like Sony is dipping its toes in water with its two more recent first-party titles. have hope. Which soon expands to more sports and more territories.