Sony won’t close PS3 and Vita stores, but it’s getting harder to shop on them

Sony is making it a little harder to buy games digitally on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. According to a support document, starting October 27, you will no longer be able to use a credit card, debit card or PayPal to purchase games or add money to your wallet. Instead, you’ll need to use a PlayStation Store gift card or load the wallet associated with your account on the web, your phone, or the PlayStation Store on PS4 or PS5.

This disappointing change is the latest in Sony’s ongoing story of support for its older console. In March, Sony announced that it would be shutting down the PlayStation Store for PS3 and Vita, but it reversed that plan a few weeks later, saying it “made the wrong decision.” As part of that original March announcement, Sony also said that it was dropping the rest of PlayStation Portable purchase functionality on July 6, meaning you can no longer buy new DLC for PSP games.

Luckily, you can still buy PSP games from the PS3 and Vita digital storefronts if you want. But in just a few weeks, you’ll want to make sure you preload your wallet.