Sony Xperia Pro-I smartphone launched, it has a one-inch camera sensor

Sony Xperia Pro 1 smartphone was launched on Tuesday. The company has launched the smartphone in the market after a long time. This phone has an autofocus sensor with face detection. The company says that this is the world’s first smartphone, which comes with 1.0 type sensor face detection. Due to this sensor, this camera can click great pictures even in low light.

Pro-1 PriceSony Xperia Pro 1 is priced at $1,799.99 (approximately Rs 1.35 lakh). This phone will be available in Frosted Black color.

Phone Specification: This phone comes with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass has been applied for the protection of the phone’s screen. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset has been given in Sony Xperia Pro 1. It has a maximum of 12 GB RAM. The setup of three cameras has been given in the back panel of the phone. Its primary camera is 12-megapixel. The second and third cameras are also of 12 megapixels. The front camera of the phone is 8 megapixels, so that good quality selfies can be clicked and video calling will also be smooth.

Some more technical features of the phoneThe Sony Xperia Pro 1 has 512 GB of UFS storage. Which can be expanded up to 1 terabyte via microSDXC. The phone has Dolby Atoms speakers. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6 with 802.11 connectivity. For physical connectivity, the phone also has Type-C USB, NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack. Its battery is 4,500 mAh which supports 30 W fast charging. Because of this, the battery of the phone gets charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The reason for the phone is 211 grams.

The post Sony Xperia Pro-I Smartphone Launched, Features One Inch Camera Sensor appeared first on Jansatta.

#Sony #Xperia #ProI #smartphone #launched #oneinch #camera #sensor