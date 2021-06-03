Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar is knowledgeable Free Fire participant for Crew Lava, popularly identified by her in-game title Sooneeta. She moreover streams the game on her channel, which has 4.03 million subscribers and 309 million views. Out of the general, she has collected 70good ample subscribers and 5.489 million views in the ultimate 30 days.

This text provides Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and varied dinky print.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has been featured in 20684 squad video games and stood victorious in 4749 of these, having a spend cost of twenty-two.95%. She has secured 49509 kills for a Okay/D ratio of three.11.

The skilled participant has gained 291 of the 1896 duo suits, together with as loads as a spend proportion of 15.34%. Throughout the activity, she has bagged 3425 frags, sustaining a Okay/D ratio of two.13.

Sooneeta has 887 solo video games in opposition to her title and has triumphed in 63 of them for a spend cost of seven.10%. With 1378 kills, she has a Okay/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 106 Booyahs in 417 squad video games, ensuing in a spend cost of 25.41%. She has eradicated 1638 foes for a Okay/D ratio of 5.27.

The esports athlete has competed in 4 duo suits in the continuing ranked season and secured a single spend, translating to a spend cost of 25%. She has collected 17 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of 5.67.

Lastly, Sooneeta has carried out two solo video games and has three frags at a Okay/D ratio of 1.50.

Display: The stats listed right here have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to commerce because the hiss materials creator continues to play further video games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has collected better than 310 million views from the 658 films she has uploaded since September 2018. The hiss materials creator in the intervening time has better than 4.03 million subscribers. Her YouTube channel has grown from 1.7 million to the show quantity in a yr.

Readers can click on right here to debate together with her channel.

Social media handles

Listed beneath are the hyperlinks to her official social media handles:

Fb: Click on on right here

Instagram: Click on on right here

Fb Internet web page: Click on on right here

Sooneeta moreover has a Discord server that avid avid gamers might effectively seemingly effectively seemingly be half of by clicking right here.

