Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly recognized by her in-sport title Sooneeta, is a gifted Free Fire participant for Crew Lava.

She is moreover a profitable YouTuber with 4 million subscribers and 300 million views on the streaming platform. Her channel has collected 60adequate subscribers and 5 million views inside the remaining 30 days.

This text takes a see at Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, Ample/D ratio, and different essential elements in May presumably nicely nicely 2021.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has performed 20525 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4721 of them, translating to a resolve price of 23.00%. She secured 48907 kills at a Ample/D ratio of three.09 in this mode.

The whisper materials creator has 291 Booyahs in 1896 duo matches, putting ahead a resolve price of 15.34%. She has 3425 frags in these matches, with a Ample/D ratio of two.13.

Sooneeta has moreover performed 886 solo matches and has secured 63 victories, making her resolve price 7.11%. She eradicated 1378 opponents at a Ample/D ratio of 1.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has acquired 79 of the 275 squad video games that she has performed inside the persevering with ranked season, putting ahead a resolve price of 28.72%. With 1044 kills in these matches, she has a Ample/D ratio of 5.33.

The YouTuber has moreover performed 4 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in a single sport, making her resolve price 25%. She racked up 17 kills at a Ample/D ratio of 5.67 in this mode.

Sooneeta has performed 2 ranked solo matches however is however to secure a victory. She has 3 kills in these matches, with a Ample/D ratio of 1.5.

Image: The stats in this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re area to vary as a result of the whisper materials creator continues to play more video games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Sooneeta’s anticipated earnings

In keeping with Social Blade, Sooneeta’s month-to-month earnings is round $1.3K to $20.7K. In the meantime, her yearly earnings are inside the range of $15.5K and $248.2K.

Sooneeta’s YouTube channel

The precept Free Fire video on Sooneeta’s YouTube channel became as soon as posted assist in September 2018. She has since uploaded 600 films and has collected 4 million subscribers, with 309 million views mixed.

Her channel growth

Sooneeta’s channel has grown from 1.6 million subscribers to 4 million subscribers in a 12 months’s time.

Click on proper right here to give attention to alongside facet her YouTube channel.

Sooneeta’s social media handles

Listed below are the hyperlinks to Sooneeta’s official social media handles.

Fb: Click on proper right here

Instagram: Click on proper right here

Fb Internet web page: Click on proper right here

She moreover has a Discord server that avid gamers can be half of by clicking proper right here.

