Sooraj Pancholi said that 8 years were wasted due to Jiah Khan case

New Delhi. Some time ago a new twist has come in the late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan suicide case. The Jiah Khan suicide case has been transferred to the Special Court of CBI. In such a situation, once again, a cloud of trouble is seen on Sooraj Pancholi, who was the boyfriend of Jiah Khan. Sooraj Pancholi is alleged to have forced Jiah Khan to commit suicide. In such a situation, now that this case has been transferred to the CBI court. In such a situation, the actor has shared his reaction on this.

Sooraj Pancholi happy with case going to CBI court

Actually, recently actor Sooraj Pancholi has spoken to a magazine. In this interview, Sooraj Pancholi spoke openly on the death of Jiah Khan. Sooraj Pancholi said that the Jiah Khan suicide case ruined 8 years of his life. Sooraj expressed happiness that he was relieved by the transfer of the case to the special CBI court. He believes that this matter should have already been with the CBI court.

Sooraj Pancholi ready to be punished

Suzar Pancholi further said that ‘this case is late but has reached. Sooraj Pancholi also said that if he is found guilty during the trial of the court, he should also be punished, but if the allegations against him prove to be false, then he is also entitled to be freed from these charges. Sooraj Pancholi told that the period was full of difficulties for him. He is confident that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Sooraj Pancholi told that it has been very difficult for him. The industry doesn’t have a very good impression for him either. As he wanted.

Sooraj Pancholi wants to move ahead in life

The actor further said that ‘his career was over years ago. Only he knows how he is alive for 8 years. His family has seen his condition. Sooraj told that he is trying to get out of these and forget those things. His goal now is to look ahead and move forward in life. With the case going to the CBI court, his family is also hopeful that the matter will be expeditiously.

Suraj Pancholi’s name was written in the suicide note

Let us tell you that on June 3, 2013, actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her Juhu home. A six-page suicide note was also recovered near his body. In which she made many big revelations about her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Not only this, Jiah Khan’s mother also accused Sooraj Pancholi of killing her daughter. Even today his mother is seen demanding justice for her daughter.