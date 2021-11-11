Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Box Office Analysis with collection over 4600 in 30 years | Akshay Kumar Box Office Report – Strong collection of 4600 crores with Sooryavanshi, the real player

debut in movies

Akshay Kumar’s first film ‘Saugandh’ was released on 25 January. Directed by Raj Sippy, the film was a flop at the box office with a gross of around 1.5-2 crores.

Before giving his first hit, Akshay Kumar had given 14 flops / average films. But as an action hero, somewhere the makers had faith in him.

123 Movies, 4600 Crore Collection

Akshay Kumar has done around 123 Hindi films in his career spanning 30 years. The total box office collection of all these films has been around 4600 crores.

blockbuster movies

Out of which two films have been blockbusters, 12 films superhit.. and 10 films have been hits. Especially in the last five years, all the films of Akshay Kumar have been successful.

flop movies

At the same time, Akshay Kumar has given about 37 flop films .. 13 superflop films. Between 1999 and 2003, Akshay Kumar had put a line of flop films, but somewhere the trust of the producers remained in him.

made many records

In 30 years, Akshay Kumar has also made many records. Akshay Kumar also holds the record of giving three consecutive 200 crore films in a year .. (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News)

At the same time, he is on equal footing with Salman Khan with a record of 15 films in the 100 crore club.

