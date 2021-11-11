Entertainment

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Box Office Analysis with collection over 4600 in 30 years | Akshay Kumar Box Office Report – Strong collection of 4600 crores with Sooryavanshi, the real player

Akshay Kumar’s first film ‘Saugandh’ was released on 25 January. Directed by Raj Sippy, the film was a flop at the box office with a gross of around 1.5-2 crores.

Before giving his first hit, Akshay Kumar had given 14 flops / average films. But as an action hero, somewhere the makers had faith in him.

Akshay Kumar has done around 123 Hindi films in his career spanning 30 years. The total box office collection of all these films has been around 4600 crores.

Out of which two films have been blockbusters, 12 films superhit.. and 10 films have been hits. Especially in the last five years, all the films of Akshay Kumar have been successful.

At the same time, Akshay Kumar has given about 37 flop films .. 13 superflop films. Between 1999 and 2003, Akshay Kumar had put a line of flop films, but somewhere the trust of the producers remained in him.

In 30 years, Akshay Kumar has also made many records. Akshay Kumar also holds the record of giving three consecutive 200 crore films in a year .. (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News)

At the same time, he is on equal footing with Salman Khan with a record of 15 films in the 100 crore club.

In the year 2016, Akshay Kumar has also been honored with the National Award for Best Actor for the films Rustom and Airlift. At the same time, in the year 2009, he has also received the Padma Shri award.

Akshay Kumar’s career .. If we look at the hit, flop films, then his success ratio has been around 60 percent.

Till now 15 films of Akshay Kumar have entered 100 crore club – Rowdy Rathod, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Housefull 2, Holiday, Housefull 3, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Gold, Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Good News and Sooryavanshi..

Housefull 4. is Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film with a gross of 206 crores.

Good News – 201.14 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

2.0- 188 crore

Kesari – 153 crores

