Sooryavanshi beats Bunty aur Babli 2 at box office on third friday | At the box office, Suryavanshi beat Bunty and Babli on the opening itself.

fast moving film

Sooryavanshi released on 4500 screens, is a film made on a budget of 180 crores. It is believed that the film needs to earn 200 crores to be a blockbuster and the film is moving fast towards its target. By beating Bunty Aur Babli 2, the film has proved that the speed of Sooryavanshi is not going to slow down for a week at the moment.

Increase in all clubs

As the box office of Sooryavanshi is increasing, the personal score card of the stars is also changing. As the film entered the 100 crore club, it became Akshay Kumar’s 15th, Ajay Devgan’s 12th, Rohit Shetty’s 9th, Katrina Kaif’s 8th and Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film. Talking about the film, after earning 240 crores worldwide, it has now become Akshay Kumar’s 11th 200 crore film in the worldwide 200 crore club.

Akshay Kumar earnings

With this film, Akshay Kumar has taken the box office score of his 30-year career to 4500 crores. Akshay Kumar’s patriotic box office has a big hand in this, which is going to increase further in the coming times. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the first actor who started the 3000 crore club. Now Akshay Kumar will also be the first actor to start the 5000 crore club.

katrina kaif earning

Katrina Kaif has completely changed the direction of her career, she has proved it in her last few films. With Sooryavanshi, the total earnings of Katrina Kaif’s career has also reached 2700 crores. Sooryavanshi has recreated Raveena Tandon’s song Tip Tip Barsa Pani by Katrina Kaif which has received mixed response from the audience.

