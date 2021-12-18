sooryavanshi become rohit shetty top highest grossing movie read list of Bollywood films fail at box office 2021.

Rohit Shetty highest paid director

Sooryavanshi has not only proved to be the biggest grossing film for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, but has also included Rohit Shetty among successful directors of Hindi cinema. The number comes from Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Top 5 highest grossing films of Rohit Shetty

Simmba earned 239.8 4 crores. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express earns 207.69 crores at the box office. Ajay Devgan’s multistarrer film Golmaal Again earned 209.50 crores at the box office, followed by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Rohit Shetty, which earned 195 crores at the Indian box office and 300 crores worldwide. Ajay Devgan’s Singham Returns earned 134 crores.

Last, Tadap, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Budget and Box Office

The budget of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last The Final Truth is between 35 to 40 crores. The last has earned close to 38 crores at the box office. The budget of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap was between 25 to 30 crores. Tadap has a box office collection of 26.11 crores. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has earned close to 22 crores in seven days. The budget of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been close to 20 crores.

Radhe, Bhuj, Satyamev Jayate Budget and Earnings

Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai released on OTT. Radhe got a rating of 1 on IMDB. Made in 150 crores, this film flopped. Satyamev Jayate 2 has a budget of 60 crores. Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 13.22 crores at the box office. Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj The Pride of India released on OTT. Ajay Devgan’s film with a budget of more than 60 crores could not make a place in the hearts of the audience.

