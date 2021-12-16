Sooryavanshi box office collection 40 days set record akshay highest sixth weekend beat simmba golmaal again.

Sooryavanshi Box Office 6th Week Earning 0.72 Crore

Sooryavanshi earned 120 crores in the first week. Sooryavanshi box office earned 166.23 crores in the second week, 184.91 crores in the third week of Sooryavanshi box office. Sooryavanshi Box Office Fourth Week Earning 191.24 Crore. Sooryavanshi fifth week box office earning 194.30 crores. Sooryavanshi box office has earned 0.72 crores in the sixth week.

Sooryavanshi alone earned 81.01 crores from Mumbai

Mumbai alone earned Sooryavanshi 81.01 crores as compared to all other cities in India. After this, Suryavanshi has earned 39.08 crores in Delhi-NCR. Sooryavanshi Box Office 38 Days Earned 0.41 Crore, Sooryavanshi Box Office 39 Days Earned 0.10 Crore. Sooryavanshi box office has earned 0.09 crores on 40th day. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, let us see how Sooryavanshi has left behind Simmba and Golmaal Again in the list of Hindi cinema’s top sixth weekend grossing films.

List of Top Highest 6th Weekend High Earning Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana Badhaai Ho earned 3.95 crores on the sixth weekend. Baahubali 2 Box Office 6th weekend collection has been 3.10 crores. Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office 6th Week – 3 crores. 3 Idiots Box Office 6th Week Collection 2.50 Crore. Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office 6th Week Collection 1.79 Crore. Kabir Singh Box Office 6th Week Collection 1.60 Crore. Aamir Khan Dangal Box Office 6th Week Collection 1.19 Crore.

Sooryavanshi ahead of Golmaal Again and Simmba

Andhadhun earned 1.15 crores at the box office. Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Box Office 6th Week Collection 1.11 Crore. Tanu Weds Manu Returns Box Office 6th Week Collection Earns 1.10 Cr. Badla Box Office 6th Week Collection 1.01 Cr. Sooryavanshi Box Office 6th Week Collection 0.72 Cr. Raazi Box Office 6th Week Collection 0.70 Cr. Golmaal Again Box Office 6th Week Collection 0.35 Cr. Simmba Box Office 6th Week Collection Earns 0.22 Crore.