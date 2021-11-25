Sooryavanshi box office collection cross 200 crore tough fight between Salman antim john abraham satyamev jayate 2. Sooryavanshi Box Office Total Collection Day 19 Earnings Competition between Salman Khan’s Ultimate and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2

Sooryavanshi got the benefit of more screen release

As we are constantly saying that the reason behind the huge earnings of Sooryavanshi is that this film was released on the maximum number of screens. Sooryavanshi has been released in 5200 screens globally and over 4000 theaters in India. In such a situation, the count of earnings was going to increase. By the way, the effect of Sooryavanshi on the cinema hall may reduce soon. There are many reasons for this. First of all, Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi has been bought by Netflix for more than 65 crores.

Effect of Salman Khan’s last on Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi will be shown on Netflix on December 4. In such a situation, the count of watching Suryavanshi in the cinema hall will automatically reduce. On the other hand, John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 and Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s final release is going to leave Sooryavanshi behind. Satyamev Jayate 2 can be heavy on Suryavanshi as compared to the last.

Salman’s first cinema release final in Corona

Aayush Sharma is the main hero of the story of Ultimate. It is being told that Salman Khan has a big cameo. In such a situation, the final is not being called completely Salman Khan’s film. The action between Salman Khan and Aayush in the final will be the USP of the film. However, for the first time in the Corona period, Salman Khan’s fans are getting a chance to see his brother on the big screen, which could not be completed during Radhe.

