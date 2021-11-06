Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1 Askhay Kumar Katrina Kaif Film Bumper Opening On Box Office Earns Crore Rupees

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has rocked the screen on the very first day itself. The film had a bumper opening at the box office.

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood’s famous actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been released. The special thing is that as soon as it was released, the film has created a ruckus at the box office as well. Even after the Corona epidemic, ‘Suryavanshi’ performed tremendously at the box office and earned a lot of money. The film may have been released late due to restrictions imposed due to Corona virus, but it increased the excitement of the people four times as soon as it arrived.

According to Box Office India, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has earned around Rs 25 crore on the first day. However, the film’s earnings can be confirmed only after getting the official figures of Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. In Rajasthan, where Akshay Kumar’s film has earned Rs 1.75 crore, it has earned Rs 1.50 crore in Berar region.

It is being told that in many states cinema halls are not fully open and where they have been opened there are many restrictions. In such a situation, there has been a slight impact on the film’s earnings. Earlier, Box Office India had estimated the opening day earnings of ‘Sooryavanshi’ at Rs 26 crore.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty, was released on about 3519 screens in India and 1300 screens in other countries. There was so much excitement among the audience about the film that in many places the cinema halls had become housefull.

This film of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has won the hearts of critics as well as earning a lot. Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​gave ‘Sooryavanshi’ four and a half stars and wrote, “First ‘Singham’, then ‘Simmba’ and now ‘Sooryavanshi’. Rohit Shetty rocked again. Star, scale, action, entertainment, Sooryavanshi has it all.” Let us tell you that along with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh have also played important roles in this film.

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ was earlier scheduled to release in the year 2020 on the occasion of Holi, but due to Corona epidemic, the film’s release was stopped.