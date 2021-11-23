Sooryavanshi box office collection day 18 Salman Khan antim John abraham satyamev jayate 2 big clash. Sooryavanshi Box Office, Collection Day 18: Competition between Salman Khan’s Ultimate and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2

Suryavanshi 18th day earning

Sooryavanshi, produced under the direction of Rohit Shetty, has crossed the crores mark even on the 18th day. According to the report of Taran Adarsh ​​and Box Office India, Suryavanshi has done a business of more than 5 crores. Sooryavanshi was released in more than 4000 screens in the country. Sooryavanshi has got 5200 screens globally.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 earnings slow

Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released on November 19, is still progressing at a slow pace. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has done 2.60 crores on its release day, 2.50 crores on the second day, 3.20 crores on the third day and Bunty Aur Babli 2 has done a business of about one crore which is very less.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 hit 2500 screens

Overall Bunty Aur Babli 2 has so far earned only close to 10 crores. Screen also Bunty Aur Babli 2 got less than Sooryavanshi. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on 2500 screens. In front of Suryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was clearly seen failing in the theatres.

Salman Khan’s last fight

As far as the question of final and Satyamev Jayate 2 is concerned, then both of them can do the work of reducing the speed of Sooryavanshi together. The last film is an action film. Where Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen fighting together on screen for the first time. Last The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan. The craze among the fans of John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has already increased after seeing the dialogues and action scenes.

READ Also Siddharth Sagar: Comedian Siddharth Sagar's health deteriorates due to drug addiction, reaches rehabilitation center

-->