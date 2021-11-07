Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2 Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty Film Huge Earning On Bhai Dooj

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood’s famous actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has rocked the screen as soon as it comes on screen. The film, which released on November 5, has left no stone unturned to make a splash at the box office even after the Corona epidemic. Despite many restrictions, the film has earned a lot of money along with winning the hearts of the people. After Govardhan Puja, on the special occasion of Bhai Dooj, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ performed tremendously.

According to the report of Box Office India, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ earned around Rs 24.50 crore on the second day. In such a situation, the film’s earnings figure crossed Rs 50 crore in two days. Regarding these figures, it is also expected that the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ will cross the Rs 75 crore mark on the weekend.

However, it is also believed about the film that while it has earned a lot on holidays, there may be a slight decrease in its figures from Monday onwards. Let us tell you that the film had earned Rs 26 crore on the first day as well. According to the report, while ‘Suryavanshi’ performed well in Gujarat, its earnings declined slightly in Rajasthan.

But in many places ‘Sooryavanshi’ performed better than Friday. On Sunday, it is also expected that the film can earn Rs 30 crore on that day. Talking about its nature apart from the earnings of ‘Sooryavanshi’, it has won the hearts of the critics as well as the audience.

In Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’, the audience got to see action and thriller as well as romance. Apart from the story of the film, its songs have also won the hearts of the people. Especially Katrina Kaif’s dance and her style in ‘Tip-Tip Barsa Pani’ has given a tough competition to Raveena Tandon. Apart from Katrina and Akshay, the film also stars Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.