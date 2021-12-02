sooryavanshi box office collection world wide superhit compare to Antim box office Satyameva jayate 2.Sooryavanshi box office collection world wide,final box office and more than Satyameva Jayate 2

Suryavanshi’s craze continues

Last and Satyamev Jayate 2 has currently reached close to 20 crores. Let us tell you that Suryavanshi has earned 190 crores at the box office in 26 days. Suryavanshi has benefited the most from the weekend’s earnings in the last 20 days. Suryavanshi has also collected 63 lakhs in the fourth week.

world wide sooryavanshi box office collection

Sooryavanshi got an opening of 26.29 crores at the box office. World Wide Sooryavanshi was released on 5200 screens. World Wide Sooryavanshi box office collection has reached 286.97 crores. Suryavanshi even touches the 300 crore figure easily.

final salman khan box office

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s last film released last week. This is the first time in the Corona era when fans have got to see Salman Khan’s film on the big screen. Earlier Radhe was released on OTT. It is obvious that the fans of Salman Khan will definitely go to the cinema hall. Full of action and strong dialogues, the earnings of Ultimate have been very weak in comparison to Sooryavanshi in 6 days. On Wednesday, the final earned 2.53 crores. The earnings of the last have reached 27.28 crores at the Indian box office so far. World wide final box office collection reached 352 crores.

Satyamev Jayate 2 fails at the box office

After Satyamev Jayate 2 featured patriotism, John Abraham’s action and three characters, this tale of truth and lies was not given the kind of love the audience expected from John Abraham’s films. John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 did the opening collection of 3.60 crores. which was fine. After this the film was seen falling at the box office. Due to the clash with the last, the earnings of Satyamev Jayate 2 have also been affected deeply. The collection of Satyamev Jayate 2 at the Indian box office stood at 12.02 crores. The earnings of Satyamev Jayate 2 have reached only 13.52 crores at the world wide box office.