Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 10 November 14 collections- Akshay Kumar’s film gets a thunderous second weekend | sooryavanshi ten days box office collection

Achievement for the entire industry

A huge achievement for Bollywood that after the gloomy period of COVID, a film has managed to achieve such collections globally. There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi has been successful in bringing the audience to the theatres.

sooryavanshi

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan are seen in Extended Cameo.

Top 5 entry in 10 days

Sooryavanshi has touched the figure of 150 crores in 10 days and with this it has also taken entry in top 5 films of Akshay Kumar.

At present, Suryavanshi is above this list – Housefull 4, Good News, Mission Mangal and 2.0.

akshay kumar record

So far, Sooryavanshi has become Akshay Kumar’s 11th film to cross the 200 crore mark worldwide.

Akshay Kumar’s films that crossed 200 crores worldwide box office are Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, 2.0 (Hindi), Airlift, Rustom, Kesari, Padman and Jolly LLB 2..

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

With the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years has reached above 4600 crores so far.

Lifetime Collection!

If trade pundits are to be believed, then Suryavanshi’s lifetime collection can reach 180-190 crores in India. With this, the film will be a super hit at the box office.