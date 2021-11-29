Sooryavanshi box office day 24 fourth weekend fail to enter 200 crore club | Sooryavanshi Box Office 4th Weekend

fourth sunday earnings On the fourth Sunday, Sooryavanshi registered an occupancy of 36.3 percent at the box office. The morning show started with a bang with an occupancy of 22 percent. After this, the film registered 36 percent occupancy in the afternoon. In the evening show, the audience took advantage of Sunday, whose effect was clearly visible on the occupancy rate. In the evening, Sooryavanshi registered 51% occupancy and in the night show, this figure went back to 35 percent. the show has grown It is worth noting that the shows of Sooryavanshi were extended on Saturday itself, which had a direct impact on Saturday’s earnings when the film earned double from the previous day. On Sunday also some more shows came as part of the film and its effect was clearly visible on Sooryavanshi’s weekend figures. In cities like Mumbai – Pune, where 100 – 150 shows of the film were running, on Saturday – Sunday, about 250 shows of the film went on. 99 percent occupancy in Chennai Currently, the film has only four shows running in Chennai, but the occupancy rate in these four shows was very good on Saturday but was bang on Sunday. While the morning show did not show occupancy at all on Sunday, the evening show was almost completed with 99 percent occupancy as soon as it was housefull. In the night show, this figure dropped to 70 percent. READ Also Hansal Mehta’s Father Passes Away, Pens Emotional Note; Celebrities Pay Condolences --> -->

200 crore will be very difficult

Sooryavanshi is included in the list of top 5 films of Akshay Kumar. The film has so far earned a total of 189 crores in 24 days. But now the way ahead is looking difficult for Akshay Kumar and getting entry in 200 crore club will be no less than a miracle for him. Akshay Kumar’s film, 2.0 seems to be failing to touch the 200 mark after earning 190 crores.

top 5 movies of akshay kumar

Sooryavanshi is at number 5 in Akshay Kumar’s top 5 films and will soon cross 190 crores from 2.0’s earnings to number four. But after this, Akshay Kumar’s target is far enough to come at number three. To occupy the third number, Suryavanshi will have to beat 203 crores of Mission Mangal. But at present, the 200 crore club of the film seems difficult. Apart from 2.0 in Bollywood, there are two more such films which kept on touching the 200 mark. The first was Salman Khan’s Tiger which earned 198 crores and the second was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which ended at 190 crores.

200 crore club

Talk about Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore club, so far only three films are included in it. At number one is Housefull 4 which earned 210 crores at the box office and at number two is Good Newwz which earned 205 crores. The third and last 200 crore film is Mission Mangal which earned 203 crores. Hopefully Sooryavanshi completes its target and becomes the fourth film of Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore club.