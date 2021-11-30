Sooryavanshi box office day 25 fourth monday november 29 | Sooryavanshi box office 4th Monday earning 25 days

Earnings above average even on 25th day Even on the 25th day, Sooryavanshi registered an occupancy of about 10 percent at the box office. The film's earnings remained steady throughout the day. While the morning shows started with 6 per cent occupancy in the theatres, by night the figure reached 13 per cent. Sooryavanshi, currently, is sharing the screen with Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma's last and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2. But despite this, the shows of the film were extended back to Saturday – Sunday. Records made in 25 days In 25 days, Sooryavanshi has made many records at the box office and has broken many old records. Sooryavanshi has already become the most successful film released during the Corona period. The film is moving towards the 200 crore club at a slow pace and if the film succeeds in doing this, then it will be a huge achievement not only for the team of Sooryavanshi but also for Bollywood and also for the box office. top 5 movies of akshay kumar Sooryavanshi has been included in the top 5 films of Akshay Kumar with the earning of 190 crores. Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film is Housefull 4 which earned 210 crores. After this, Good Newwz is at number two with 205 crores. Mission Mangal is at number three with 203 crores. At number four is 2.0 with 190 crores and at number five is Suryavanshi with about 189.75 crores. Suryavanshi will cross the 2.0 mark today and will come at number four in this list.

Top 5 Movies of Rohit Shetty – Katrina Kaif

Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif have also joined the list of top 5 films. Sooryavanshi is at number four in the list of Rohit Shetty’s top films. Simmba with 249 crores is at number one, Chennai Express is at number two with 207 crores and Golmaal Again at number three with 205 crores. At the same time, Suryavanshi is at number five in Katrina Kaif’s list. Katrina’s top film is Tiger Zinda Hai with 339 crores. At number two is Dhoom 3 with 271 crores, India with 212 crores at number three, Ek Tha Tiger with 198 crores at number four and Sooryavanshi at number five.

Akshay Kumar’s fourth big film in Overseas

If we talk about overseas earnings, then Sooryavanshi has become the fourth highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar in overseas. Earlier, Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned 124 crores, Padman 102 crores and Good Newwz 73 crores in Overseas. Sooryavanshi has earned a total of 60 crores in overseas.

Top 50 films in worldwide earnings

In the list of the highest-grossing films of Worldwide Hindi cinema, Sooryavanshi has come at number 36 with a worldwide earning of 277 crores. The next target of the film is to replace the number 35 film Mission Mangal, for which Sooryavanshi will have to cross 281 crores worldwide. Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in this list is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is at number 29 with a worldwide earning of 316 crores. Dangal is the biggest film in the history of Hindi cinema, earning 1899 crores worldwide.

