Sooryavanshi box office day 35th December 9 | Sooryavanshi box office fifth week earning 35 days

Good catch even on day 35

Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif’s film kept its hold firmly at the box office even on the 35th day. On the 35th day, Thursday, December 9, Sooryavanshi recorded 8.8 percent occupancy at the box office. It started in the morning with only 5 per cent occupancy. By the night of the show, this figure reached 9 percent.

Very few shows

At this time the shows of Suryavanshi have become very less in the whole country. In many places, only 2 – 3 shows of the film are running. But the occupancy in these shows was also very good. Chennai had the highest occupancy of 24 percent. Whereas in Pune-Hyderabad, the film registered 13-14 percent occupancy. In Bengaluru too, the film registered a good occupancy of 13 per cent.

less impact in mumbai

The impact of the film has waned in Mumbai. The film registered only 7 percent occupancy in Mumbai. In many cities including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, only 6-8 percent occupancy was registered. In Bhopal also occupancy remained only 3 percent.

35 days earning

The film earned 194 crores in 35 days. And now it seems that the dream of the film’s entry in the 200 crore club will remain incomplete. Had the film entered the 200 crore club, it would have been Akshay Kumar’s fourth 200 crore film and his fourth highest grossing film. Akshay Kumar has three 200 crore films – Housefull 4 (210 crores), Good Newwz (205 crores), Mission Mangal (203 crores).

