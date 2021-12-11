Sooryavanshi box office day 36 collection 194 crore akshay, katrina kaif top 5 movies box office details. Sooryavanshi Box Office 36th Day Collection 194 Crore Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif’s Top 5 Movies Box Office Collection
Sooryavanshi box office collection
Sooryavanshi‘s box office collection reached 184.91 crores in the third week. Sooryavanshi’s earnings reached 191.34 crores in the fourth week. At the end of the fifth week, the box office collection of Sooryavanshi has reached 194.40 crores. Sooryavanshi has earned 27 lakhs on the 35th day of release and 10 lakhs on the 36th day. In India, Suryavanshi has made the highest earning close to 81 crores in Mumbai.
Box office collection of last five films of Akshay Kumar
According to the box office report, after Mumbai, Suryavanshi has earned 39.08 crores in Delhi. The world wide box office collection of Sooryavanshi is 292.27 crores. If we throw light on the box office collection of last five films of Akshay Kumar – Housefull 4 earned 210.3 crores at the box office. The box office collection of Good Newwz is 205.09 crores. The complete box office collection of Mission Mangal has been 203.08 crores. After this comes the turn of Suryavanshi. Sooryavanshi’s box office earning is 194.40 crores. The box office collection of 2.0 has been 190.48 crores.
Box office collection of 5 best films of Katrina Kaif
If we look at the five best box office superhit films of Katrina Kaif – India’s box office earning has been 211.07 crores. The box office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai has been 339 crores. The box office collection of Dhoom 3 has been 284 crores. The box office collection of Ek Tha Tiger has been 198 crores. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is also a part of Katrina Kaif’s hit film. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has earned close to 90 crores.
Sooryavanshi biggest mega hit of 2021
Overall, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty together have raised their flag at the box office. Sooryavanshi has proved to be the biggest mega hit film of 2021. Next to this, the last, Tadap and Satyamevaj Jayate 2 are far from the 100 crore mark even after big releases.
