Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 8 Second Friday 12 November collections- Akshay Kumar holds good | Sooryavanshi eighth day box office earnings

Top 9 entry in 8 days

Sooryavanshi has touched 127 crores in 8 days and with this it has also taken entry in top 9 films of Akshay Kumar.

At present, Suryavanshi is above this list – Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal, 2.0, Kesari, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathod and Airlift.

earning in india

Suryavanshi has collected 26.29 crores on the first day, 23.85 crores on the second day, 26.94 crores on the third day, 14.51 crores on the fourth day, 11.22 crores on the fifth day, 9.55 crores on the sixth day, 8.30 crores on the seventh day and 7 crores on the eighth day.

Sooryavanshi in Overseas

The overseas collection of the film has been like this-

Day 1 – 8.10 crores

Day 2 – 8.58 crores

Day 3 – 7.90 crores

Day 4 – 3.60 crores

Day 5 – 3.20 crores

Day 6 – 2.60 crores

Seventh day – 3.10 crores

akshay kumar record

So far 10 films of Akshay Kumar have crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide, while Sooryavanshi may become the 11th film.

Films of Akshay Kumar that crossed 200 crores worldwide box office are Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, 2.0 (Hindi), Airlift, Rustom, Kesari, Padman and Jolly LLB 2..

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

With the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years has reached above 4600 crores so far.

