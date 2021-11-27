Sooryavanshi box office fourth friday, day 22 november 26 | sooryavanshi vs antim box office | Sooryavanshi box office fourth Friday earnings
made good grip
On the fourth Friday i.e. on the 22nd day, Sooryavanshi registered an overall occupancy of 15 percent which is higher than Salman Khan’s last and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2. While the last recorded an occupancy of 12 per cent on Friday, John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 recorded an occupancy of only 8 per cent.
The audience supported the whole day
The audience supported Suryavanshi on the fourth Friday as well. While the occupancy of morning shows was 6 percent, in the afternoon this figure increased to 11 percent. In the evening shows, the film registered a jump of 18 percent occupancy while in the night shows it was 25 percent. But now all the big cities have reduced very little in the show of Suryavanshi, which directly affected the earnings of the film.
Stunning Night Show in Mumbai – Pune – Chennai
Suryavanshi recorded splendid occupancy at night in many cities. Where in Mumbai, Pune this figure was 36 and 42 percent, while in Chennai this figure was 65 percent. If we talk about the figures for the day for the fourth Friday, then Mumbai recorded 20 percent, Pune 29 percent and Chennai 23 percent occupancy. The number of Sooryavanshi shows in Mumbai has reached only 181. Only 69 shows are running in Pune and 4 shows in Chennai.
excellent performance
It is worth noting that so far Sooryavanshi’s performance has been excellent at the box office. The film had given an opening of 26 crores on the first Friday on 5 November. After this the film earned 120 crores in the first week. On the second Friday, the film earned 45 crores in the second week, earning 6.8 crores. The film earned 3.2 crores on the third Friday and 18 crores in the third week.
super hit at box office
Sooryavanshi has earned a total of 185 crores at the box office in 22 days and this film made on a budget of 180 crores has become a superhit at the box office, passing the test of Corona. Sooryavanshi is the second superhit film of this decade after Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji. The film has earned 277 crores worldwide at the box office.
