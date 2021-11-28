Sooryavanshi box office fourth saturday day 23 november 27 collections | Sooryavanshi’s fourth Saturday earnings at the box office

Tucked away on fourth saturday Sooryavanshi released on 5th November and 23 days later, even on the fourth Saturday, the film remains strong at the box office. On Saturday, the film stunned everyone by registering an occupancy of 27 per cent. The film opened with 12 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, reaching 23 per cent in the afternoon shows. Sooryavanshi’s occupancy stood at 33 per cent till evening and the film recorded 40 per cent occupancy at night. blasts in some cities In some big cities, Suryavanshi performed with a bang on Saturday. The film recorded 50 per cent occupancy in Pune which was the highest in the night show. The night show in Pune recorded 65 per cent occupancy. At the same time, in four shows in Chennai, the film registered a total occupancy of 39 percent on Saturday. While the morning and afternoon shows went empty, the film did well at night registering 95 per cent occupancy. Above average performance across all cities Suryavanshi performed above average in almost all major cities. While Bengaluru recorded 37 per cent occupancy on Saturday after consistently low figures, the film also registered 38 per cent occupancy in Mumbai. In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, this figure was 23 percent, while in cities like Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, there was an occupancy of 15 – 20 percent. READ Also Salman Khan says My Fitness inspired by Dharmendra, He was at the Big Picture! Inspired by Dharmendra, Salman Khan made body, said this about fitness! show! --> -->

total earnings so far

Combining Saturday’s earnings, Sooryavanshi has earned a total of 187 crores in 23 days. The budget of the film was 180 crores and it is now on its way to be a blockbuster after being a superhit. It is believed that if Sooryavanshi crosses the mark of around 210 crores, then it will be another blockbuster in the careers of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

fast catch from the start

Suryavanshi has maintained its strong hold since the very beginning. The film gave an opening weekend of 77 crores while giving an opening of 26 crores. After this, the film had earned 120 crores in the first week itself. On the second weekend also, the film maintained a good hold and gave a second week of 45 crores giving a weekend of around 30 crores. Suryavanshi earned 12 crores on the third weekend and earned 18 crores in the third week.

Fourth weekend too strong

The fourth weekend may have started on a slow note and the film has earned 72 lakhs on Friday, but doubling its earnings on Saturday, Sooryavanshi has proved that the film is still holding strong at the box office. It remains to be seen how amazing Sunday’s earnings give to the fourth weekend of Sooryavanshi.