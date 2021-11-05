Sooryavanshi Box Office, Movie Review: Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devgan took a bang entry, ‘Sooryavanshi’ can open so many crores at the box office

Superstar Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been released in theaters on November 5. Rohit Shetty’s most awaited film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been released across the country with 4000 screens. At the same time, the film Worldwide has entered with 5200 screens. The fans of this film were eagerly waiting for 2 years.

In such a situation, the film has now been released in the year 2021, a day after Diwali. It is believed that the film Suryavanshi can make a big profit, due to which it is being told that there is a long wait of 2 years. On the other hand, the film has found a place in theaters on the very next day of Diwali, so people have nothing special to do on weekends. So after dealing with Diwali, people can turn to theaters to celebrate the weekend.

After the release of a big film after a long time, it is expected that Sooryavanshi can earn a bang on the first day at the box office. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ can collect a strong collection on the opening day. Regarding Sooryavanshi, Taran Adarsh ​​believes that Rohit Shetty’s film can earn 15 to 17 crores at the first day box office. At the same time, the film can collect 30-35 crores. According to him, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience regarding Suryavanshi.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi has got 1250 screens abroad. In such a situation, now it is going to be very interesting to see how much the audience likes the film. At the same time, how much does the film earn at the box office.

Let us tell you, in the year 2018, Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Simmba’ came. It was declared in the climax of Ranveer Singh starrer film Simmba that Rohit Shetty’s next film would be ‘Sooryavanshi’. In which apart from Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan will be in the lead. Rohit Shetty has given superhit films Singham and Singham Returns with Ajay Devgan. After Ranveer’s Simmba, now Ajay and Ranveer will be seen rocking the action with Akshay in this film series.