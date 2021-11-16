Sooryavanshi Box Office Report Day 11 November 15 collections- enters in Akshay Kumar’s top 5 movies | Sooryavanshi 11 days box office collection

Where is the highest earning

Talking about the box office collection, Sooryavanshi is doing well in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. View the report here-

Gujarat/Saurashtra- 33.96 crore

Maharashtra – 31.11 crore

Delhi and UP- 25.71 crore

Rajasthan – 8.59 crore

Punjab – 7.65 crores

Worldwide Collection

The film has so far crossed the 210 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is Akshay Kumar’s eleventh film to enter the 200 crore club.

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

Lifetime Collection!

If trade pundits are to be believed, then Suryavanshi’s lifetime collection can reach 180-190 crores in India. With this, the film will be a super hit at the box office. Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 is going to release this week, after which Sooryavanshi’s screens will decrease.

budget and collection

According to film analyst Joginder Tuteja, if we look at the film budget and collection.. then the film average with 140 crores, semi-hit with 160 crores, 175 crores hit, 200 crores superhit and 225 crores crosses. But will be considered a blockbuster.