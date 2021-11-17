Sooryavanshi Box Office Report Day 12 November 16 collections- moves closer to 250 crore club | Sooryavanshi 12 days box office collection

Worldwide Collection

The film has so far crossed the 242 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is Akshay Kumar’s eleventh film to enter the 200 crore club.

Lifetime Collection!

If trade pundits are to be believed, then Suryavanshi’s lifetime collection can reach 180-185 crores in India. With this, the film will be a super hit at the box office. Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 is going to release this week, after which Sooryavanshi’s screens will decrease.

Sooryavanshi figures

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared Suryavanshi’s worldwide figures on Twitter and wrote,

First week – 190.06 crores

2nd week, 1st day – 11.38 crores

Second week, second day – 15.74 crores

Second week, third day – 18.07 crores

Second week, fourth day – 6.83 crores

Total – 242.08 Crore

earning in india

At the same time, the figures of Suryavanshi in India have been like this-

Opening – 26.29 crores

First Weekend – 77.08 crores

First week – 120.66 crores

12 days earnings – 159 crores

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.