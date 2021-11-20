Sooryavanshi Box Office Report Day 15 collection big clash with bunty aur babli 2 Day 1 collection.

Earnings on 15th day of Suryavanshi

Film experts have estimated that Sooryavanshi may soon cross the 200 crore mark. Till Wednesday, where Suryavanshi earned 163.07 crores. At the same time, on Thursday and Friday also, the film has achieved an increase in its earning level. Sooryavanshi earned 3.10 crores on the 14th day of its release. Sooryavanshi’s 15th day box office collection has been between 3 crores.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 first day earnings

According to the report, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has started slow in terms of earnings. The reason for this is also being told to Suryavanshi. Even after 15 days of release, people are more like watching Sooryavanshi. Based on the report, Bunty Aur Babli 2 earned 3 to 4.5 crores on the first day. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has got the opening in theaters with 7.9 percent occupancy.

Sooryavanshi has the upper hand, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is behind

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has got lesser screens in cinemas than Sooryavanshi. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on 2500 screens. Sooryavanshi has been released in more than 4000 screens in the country. Sooryavanshi was released on 5200 screens in the world. Suryavanshi has reached 250 crores in terms of earning in Dunisa.

Tough road for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is said to be a weak film in comparison to its first part. Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan were in lead roles in Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005. Amitabh Bachchan has also had a special role. Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.