Sooryavanshi box office report, day 26 collection- still running good in it’s 4th week | Sooryavanshi Box Office Report – Akshay Kumar’s film remains strong even in the fourth week, crosses 190 crore mark

Top movies of Akshay Kumar included

Sooryavanshi has been included in the top 4 films of Akshay Kumar. Earlier Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Good News and Mission Mangal are included in this list. The collection of all these three films has been above 200 crores.

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

Worldwide Collection

Sooryavanshi is currently at number 34 in the list of highest grossing Bollywood films worldwide. This list already includes five films of Akshay Kumar – 2.0 (275 crores), Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Good Newwz (311.27 crores) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores).

People had said the film would be a flop – Rohit Shetty

Recently, while talking about the success of the film, Rohit Shetty said that till a night before the release of the film, many people in the industry were speculating that the film would be a flop.

The director said that many people from the film industry felt that I had gone mad, who was thinking of releasing the film in theatres. He said, “Till Thursday night betting was going on for many people in the industry. One gets to know himself, no one speaks for himself. But he knew.”

