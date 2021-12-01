Entertainment

Sooryavanshi box office report, day 26 collection- still running good in it’s 4th week | Sooryavanshi Box Office Report – Akshay Kumar’s film remains strong even in the fourth week, crosses 190 crore mark

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sooryavanshi box office report, day 26 collection- still running good in it’s 4th week | Sooryavanshi Box Office Report – Akshay Kumar’s film remains strong even in the fourth week, crosses 190 crore mark
Written by admin
Sooryavanshi box office report, day 26 collection- still running good in it’s 4th week | Sooryavanshi Box Office Report – Akshay Kumar’s film remains strong even in the fourth week, crosses 190 crore mark

Sooryavanshi box office report, day 26 collection- still running good in it’s 4th week | Sooryavanshi Box Office Report – Akshay Kumar’s film remains strong even in the fourth week, crosses 190 crore mark

Top movies of Akshay Kumar included

Top movies of Akshay Kumar included

Sooryavanshi has been included in the top 4 films of Akshay Kumar. Earlier Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Good News and Mission Mangal are included in this list. The collection of all these three films has been above 200 crores.

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

Worldwide Collection

Worldwide Collection

Sooryavanshi is currently at number 34 in the list of highest grossing Bollywood films worldwide. This list already includes five films of Akshay Kumar – 2.0 (275 crores), Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Good Newwz (311.27 crores) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores).

People had said the film would be a flop - Rohit Shetty

People had said the film would be a flop – Rohit Shetty

Recently, while talking about the success of the film, Rohit Shetty said that till a night before the release of the film, many people in the industry were speculating that the film would be a flop.

The director said that many people from the film industry felt that I had gone mad, who was thinking of releasing the film in theatres. He said, “Till Thursday night betting was going on for many people in the industry. One gets to know himself, no one speaks for himself. But he knew.”

READ Also  Siddharth Shukla's last post on Instagram: Siddharth Shukla posts about life before his death
-->
The film will be released in theaters

The film will be released in theaters

Earlier while talking to PTI, Rohit Shetty had revealed that he had received several offers from OTT platforms but he stood by his decision and waited for the theaters to reopen.

This is the success of the fans

This is the success of the fans

Talking on Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty said, “Sooryavanshi is not only my success, it is the success I got from your blessings. We will keep working together. We will stand together whenever bad times come. Thank you for your love and ours. Keep supporting for all films.”

#Sooryavanshi #box #office #report #day #collection #running #good #4th #week #Sooryavanshi #Box #Office #Report #Akshay #Kumars #film #remains #strong #fourth #week #crosses #crore #mark

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment