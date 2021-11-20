Sooryavanshi box office report: Enters top 40 Bollywood films with worldwide collection over 250 crores | Sooryavanshi Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s film surpasses Shah Rukh’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, included in top 40 films

earning in india

The film has earned around 3 crores on the 15th day in India. If trade pundits are to be believed, by the weekend, the film can touch the figure of 175 crores. At the same time, the lifetime collection of the film can be around 190 crores.

clash with other movies

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released in theaters this Friday. Obviously this has reduced the screens of Sooryavanshi. At the same time, John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s final release are going to happen next week. After which Suryavanshi will have negligible screen. So, the film has only 6 days to earn.

Overseas Collection

The film has done a business of 55 crores in overseas.. and it can go up to 60-62 crores at most this week. Nonetheless, Sooryavanshi has been a hit at the box office.

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

in top 5

Sooryavanshi has also been included in top 5 films of Akshay Kumar in terms of collection. At present, above Suryavanshi are Housefull 4 (206 crores), Good News (201.14 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) and 2.0 Hindi (188 crores). It will be interesting to see whether Sooryavanshi can surpass these films or not.