Sooryavanshi Box Office Worldwide Collection: Akshay Kumar highest grossing Bollywood actor compare to salman khan john Abraham. ‘Sooryavanshi’ Box Office Report World Wide Collection: Akshay Kumar trails highest-grossing Bollywood actors Salman Khan and John Abraham

Tadap Worldwide Box Office

Seeing the worldwide collection of popular films released this year, all the films have not even been able to touch Suryavanshi’s worldwide earnings. The worldwide box office collection of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s first action film Tadap has been close to 28 crores. Tadap has earned close to 22 crores in India.

Ultimate Worldwide Box Office

Amidst the Corona epidemic, Salman Khan’s film Final The Final Truth was released in theaters, whose main face is Aayush Sharma. Superstar Salman Khan’s action and dialogue-laden film Aakhri earned only 55 crores at the world wide box office. The final box office collection in India has been close to 37 crores.

Satyamev Jayate 2 world wide box office

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has proved to be a flop in terms of earning at the box office. Even three characters of John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate could not impress the audience. The world wide box office collection of Satyamev Jayate 2, based on John Abraham’s patriotism, has been only close to 15 crores. The box office collection of Satyamev Jayate 2 in India has only been close to 10 crores.

Thalaivi Worldwide Box Office

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi also found a special place in the hearts of the audience. Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi earned just close to 9 crores at the world wide box office. Thalaivi has earned close to 7.28 crores at the Indian box office.

