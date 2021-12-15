Sooryavanshi Day 40 Box Office Report, Akshay Kumar’s film continues earning in lakhs, makes historic records

Ranked in Top 32

Sooryavanshi has crossed the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has been included in the top 32 films of Bollywood. has done

top movies of akshay kumar

Apart from Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films worldwide include-

2.0- 275 crores

Mission Mangal – 287.18 crores

Housefull 4- 291.08 Cr

Suryavanshi – 300.39 crores

Good News – 311.27 crores

Toilet Ek Prem Katha – 316.61 Crore

in top 25

Sooryavanshi has not only proved to be the biggest film of the year 2021, but it has also left behind superhit films like Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at the box office. This is Akshay Kumar’s fourth film in the list of top 25 films.

Top movies of Rohit Shetty

Sooryavanshi has also joined the list of top 5 films of Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is at number four in the list of Rohit Shetty’s top films. Simmba with 249 crores is at number one, Chennai Express is at number two with 207 crores and Golmaal Again at number three with 205 crores.

Katrina in top 5

At the same time, Suryavanshi is at number five in Katrina Kaif’s list. Katrina’s top film is Tiger Zinda Hai with 339 crores. At number two is Dhoom 3 with 280 crores, India with 212 crores at number three, Ek Tha Tiger with 198 crores at number four and Sooryavanshi at number five.

