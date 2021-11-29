sooryavanshi earned crores in corona pandemic beat salman, john and 9 other films. Suryavanshi earned crores at the box office in Corona epidemic, 9 films behind with Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s last earnings at the box office
The first day earnings of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last have earned 4.50 crores. With the release of Friday to Sunday, the earnings of the final have reached 18 crores. John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 3 crores. It has been four days since the release of Satyamev Jayate 2.
Satyamev Jayate 2 earning at the box office
Satyamev Jayate 2 has done a business of up to 9 and a half crores so far. Which is far behind Suryavanshi. Satyamev Jayate 3’s three roles in the film are not being successful even after the audience. Right now, Satyamev Jayate 2 still has time to earn, let’s see what the film earns.
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom has also been a big film to be released during the Corona period. Bell Bottom earned 2.78 crores on the first day. The complete box office collection of Bell Bottom has been 30 crores in India.
roohi box office
The horror comedy film of Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor was released in theatres. The spectators came to see Ruhi but their count was less. Roohi had earned a total of 2.73 crores on the first day. Roohi’s box office collection has been way behind expectations. Roohi has earned 21.93 crores at the box office.
Mumbai Saga Box Office
John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga also released in theaters during the Corona period. Mumbai Saga earned 2.64 crores at the box office on the first day. The full collection of Mumbai Saga at the box office has been 16.53 crores. The recently released Bunty Aur Babli 2 has earned 2.60 crores on the first day.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
The entire collection of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has remained up to 11.15 crores. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s earnings on the first day of Chehre have been up to 43 lakhs. The entire box office collection of Chehre has been 2.55 crores.
Thalaivi box office collection
Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has earned Rs 22 lakh on the first day. The box office collection of Thalaivi has been a collection of 7.30 crores.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.