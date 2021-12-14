Sooryavanshi enters top 32 Bollywood top grossers worldwide with collection of 300 crores | Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ among top 32 Bollywood films with 300 crore collection – Box Office Report

Aamir Khan’s secret in top 5

In the list of highest grossing films of the world, the top 5 includes three films of Aamir Khan .. and 2 films of Salman Khan. Check out the list here-

Dangal – 1968.03 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 918.18 crores

Secret Superstar – 875.78 crores

PK – 769.89 crore

Sultan – 614.49 crores

500 crore movies

9 films are included in the list of Bollywood films that crossed 500 crores worldwide. These include- Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK, Sultan, Sanju, Padmavat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3..

300 crore movies

At the same time, 32 names are included in Bollywood films that have earned more than 300 crores worldwide. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is the latest entry in this list. The film has done business of 300.39 crores.

top movies of akshay kumar

Apart from Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films worldwide include-

2.0- 275 crores

Mission Mangal – 287.18 crores

Housefull 4- 291.08 Cr

Good News – 311.27 crores

Toilet Ek Prem Katha – 316.61 Crore

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

in top 4

Sooryavanshi has also been included in top 4 films of Akshay Kumar in terms of collection in India. At present, above Suryavanshi – Housefull 4 (206 crores), Good Newwz (201.14 crores) and Mission Mangal (200.16 crores).