Sooryavanshi First Week Worldwide Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty enjoys a glorious run | Sooryavanshi WEEK 1 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE: Akshay Kumar- Rohit Shetty’s film makes first week collections

earning in overseas

In overseas, the film has collected 8.10 crores on the first day, 8.58 crores on the second day, 7.90 crores on the third day, 3.60 crores on the fourth day, 3.30 crores on the fifth day, 2.68 crores on the sixth day and 2.50 crores on the seventh day.

The film has done good business in foreign countries especially in UK, UAE, Australia, USA and Canada.

akshay kumar 200 crore film

So far 10 films of Akshay Kumar have crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide, while Sooryavanshi may become the 11th film.

Films of Akshay Kumar that crossed 200 crores worldwide box office are Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, 2.0 (Hindi), Airlift, Rustom, Kesari, Padman and Jolly LLB 2..

earning in india

The film has done a business of around 120 crores in India in 7 days. Sooryavanshi has collected 26.29 crores on Friday, 23.85 crores on Saturday, 26.94 crores on Sunday, 14.51 crores on Monday, 11.22 crores on Tuesday, 9.55 crores on Wednesday and 8 crores on Thursday.

To become a superhit, you have to earn so much

According to film analyst Joginder Tuteja, if we look at the film budget and collection.. then the film average with 140 crores, semi-hit with 160 crores, 175 crores hit, 200 crores superhit and 225 crores crosses. But will be considered a blockbuster.

