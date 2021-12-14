Sooryavanshi Lifetime Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer to have 50 days run, to end on a strong note | ‘Sooryavanshi’ box office report: Akshay Kumar’s film was a superhit, journey ends with strong lifetime collection

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty, has spent 37 days in theatres. There is no doubt that the craze of the film has been tremendous. Sooryavanshi was released on November 5, even after that many films came, but Suryavanshi’s journey continued.

Ranveer Singh’s film ’83 is going to release on 24 December. It is believed that Sooryavanshi’s journey will end with its release. But by then the film would have crossed the 50-day journey. According to trade pundits, the lifetime collection of the film in India will be around 196 crores.

It has emerged as Bollywood’s first blockbuster released after the lockdown. Despite the cinema halls being open with 50-60 percent occupancy in many states, the stupendous earnings of Sooryavanshi are no less than a big achievement.

Sooryavanshi has so far collected up to 194.50 crores. Now the film is earning in lakhs. However, Sooryavanshi has become a super hit at the box office.

