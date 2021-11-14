Sooryavanshi second Sunday Box office Day 10 November 14 opens with huge numbers | Sooryavanshi second Sunday had a great opening at the box office

Great opening in Mumbai Mumbai has opened about 45 percent in 1026 theaters on the second Sunday. The show of the film has been less compared to the first Sunday. On the first Sunday, the film opened with 65 percent occupancy. On the second Saturday, the film recorded only 24 percent occupancy. In comparison, the film has promised good figures on Sunday with 45 per cent. Mumbai had earned 1.25 crores on the second Saturday. Pune started with a bang Talking about Pune, here the film has started with a bang. Suryavanshi recorded 52 per cent occupancy in 363 theaters in Pune on the 10th day on the second Sunday. This figure was much better than the 9th day. On Saturday, the film recorded only 27 per cent occupancy on the morning show. Talk about the first Sunday of Suryavanshi i.e. on the third day, even then the film had opened with about 60 percent occupancy. Good start in many cities Sooryavanshi has made a good start in many cities by registering good occupancy in the morning shows on Sunday. The film opened with an occupancy of 39 per cent in Chennai and 33 per cent in Surat. Apart from this, it started with 28 percent occupancy in Ahmedabad and 23 percent in Bhopal. Suryavanshi is consistently performing well in all these cities. READ Also Catch the Full List of Winners Here --> -->

Pollution ruined Delhi’s business

Pollution has ruined Suryavanshi’s earnings in Delhi. The film registered 10 per cent occupancy in Delhi on Sunday. At the same time, in Hyderabad and Kolkata this figure was 10 percent. In Lucknow this figure was 8 percent and in Bangalore it was 7 percent. Chandigarh and Jaipur had an average opening and the film registered 15 – 20 per cent occupancy in the morning shows.

Worldwide Earnings

Sooryavanshi has earned 41 crores in overseas at the box office. At the same time, the film has earned a total of 138 crores in 9 days. If the possible figures of the 10th day are to be believed, then Suryavanshi will cross the 150 crore mark in 10 days. Worldwide Sooryavanshi’s box office has reached 191 crores in 8 days.

200 crore target

The budget of Sooryavanshi is 180 crores and the film will touch 150 crores by the second Sunday. The film has returned the achhe din of theaters and in the coming times many big films will try their luck in theatres. Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November across 3500 screens.