Sooryavanshi second week Box Office Report Day 14 collection Thursday 18 November | Sooryavanshi first week box office earnings

The hold kept on the 14th day

The film maintained its hold on Thursday, 18 November as well. Suryavanshi recorded an overall occupancy of 11 percent on Thursday. The morning shows in the theater had started with an occupancy of 8 percent, till the afternoon the figure remained 8-9 percent. But in the evening shows, the film showed good earning prospects with an occupancy of 11 percent and in the night shows this figure reached 16 percent.

Still great performance in the night show

It is worth noting that from the day of its release, Sooryavanshi has been doing brilliantly in the night show. On Thursday also the film registered an occupancy of 18-20 percent in almost all major cities in the night shows. The occupancy of theaters in the night shows was 23 percent in Mumbai-Pune, 22 percent in Bhopal, 20 percent in Ahmedabad-Chennai-Chandigarh and 18 percent in Surat-Jaipur.

Delhi’s performance did not improve

The effect of Delhi’s pollution is directly visible on Suryavanshi’s earnings. In 14 days, the film has given less than average occupancy in theatres. On Thursday also, the film registered only 7.25 per cent occupancy in 844 shows. This figure was 7 percent in the morning show and 8% in the night show. In Bangalore and Lucknow also this figure was 5 – 6 percent, while in Hyderabad-Kolkata 8 percent.

Second blockbuster of the decade after Corona

After Corona, being a blockbuster of Sooryavanshi box office will be considered a big achievement. Although the film is still far from its target, Sooryavanshi will have to earn at least 200 crores in India to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film is made on a budget of 180 crores. If Sooryavanshi completes the earnings of 200 crores, then it will be the second blockbuster of the decade after Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji.

everyone has benefited

The film’s starcast has also benefited a lot from Sooryavanshi’s earnings. While Akshay Kumar has completed the earning of 4500 crores in his career with the earnings of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif has completed the earning of 2700 crores. This is the 15th film of Rohit Shetty and he has completed the earning of 1500 crores with Sooryavanshi.

Earning record is made every day

It is worth noting that in terms of earnings, Suryavanshi has made some record every day. While the film gave a first weekend of 77 crores while opening 26 crores on one hand, the film earned 120 crores in a week. The film has earned 45 crores in the second week, giving a weekend of 30 crores.