Sooryavanshi, Tanhaji, Uri and other films which released in Makar Sankranti Week | Movies released in Makar Sankranti week including Tanhaji, Uri

yr 2013

11 January 2013 – Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 8 Crore

Opening – 7 crores

Weekend – 22 cr

The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan in the lead roles.

yr 2014

10 January 2014 – Dedh Ishqiya

14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 1.9 Crore

Opening – 3.7 crores

Weekend – 12 cr

This sequel of Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah’s Ishqiya was not favored by the followers a lot. This time Vidya Balan was changed in the movie by Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi was there to help her.

Superhit conflict of Dedh Ishqiya

January 10, 2014 – Yaariyan

14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 3.3 Crore

Opening – 6 crores

Weekend – 19 cr

Dedh Ishqiya had a conflict with this younger movie with which Bhushan Kumar’s spouse Divya Khosla Kumar made his directorial debut. This movie was an excellent hit on the field workplace.

yr 2015

9 January 2015 – Tevar

14 January earnings – sixth day earnings – 3 crores

Opening – 7 crores

Weekend – 22 cr

Manoj Bajpayee was additionally in the lead function in this movie together with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Nevertheless it was rejected by the viewers.

yr 2016

8 January 2016 – Wazir

14 January Earnings – seventh Day Earnings – 2.2 Crore

Opening – 5.5 Crore

Weekend – 21 cr

The pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar did wonders in this Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie and regardless of being a flop, the movie wooed the viewers.

yr 2017

13 January 2017 – OK Jaanu

14 January Earnings – Day 2 Earnings – 4.9 Cr

Opening – 4 crores

Weekend – 13 cr

The blockbuster Aashiqui Jodi of Aditya Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor didn’t present any wonders in this movie.

yr 2018

11 January 2018 – Kalakandi

14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 1.4 Crore

Opening – 1.35 crores

Weekend – 3.8 cr

Saif Ali Khan had a field workplace opening in 2018. Earlier than Kaalakaandi, no movie was released in January 2018. Kaalakaandi was additionally a flop on the field workplace.

conflict with boxer

11 January 2018 – Mukkabaaz

14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 1.7 Crore

Opening – 82 lakhs

Weekend – 4.5 cr

Kaalakaandi acquired a success on the field workplace with this movie of Vineet Singh and Zoya Hussain. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

third movie of 2018

11 January 2018 – 1921

14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 2.8 crores

Opening – 1.5 crores

Weekend – 6.5 cr

In 2018, the second week of January, on January 11, three films have been released concurrently, out of which the one movie to earn an honest quantity was 1921.

yr 2019

11 January 2019 – The Unintentional Prime Minister

14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 2 Crore

Opening – 3.4 crores

Weekend – 12 cr

Seeing the primary look of Anupam Kher, the viewers was wanting to see this movie and the movie did properly on the field workplace.

Failed in entrance of Uri

11 January 2019 – Uri

14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 10.7 crores

Opening – 8.2 crores

Weekend – 35 cr

The Unintentional Prime Minister didn’t earn a lot on account of Vicky Kaushal’s movie which slowly set its foot in the field workplace and turned one of many largest films of 2019.

yr 2020

10 January 2020 – Chhapaak

14 January Earnings – Day 5 Earnings – 2.55 crores

Opening – 4.7 crores

Everybody had excessive hopes from this Laxmi Agarwal biopic of Deepika Padukone however this movie couldn’t do a lot on the field workplace.

Makar Sankranti final earnings

10 January 2020 – Tanhaji

14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 15. 2 crores

Opening – 15.1 crores

Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji Ke Naam has been the final field workplace assortment on Makar Sankranti. Tanhaji has additionally been the primary blockbuster of this decade.