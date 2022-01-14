Sooryavanshi, Tanhaji, Uri and other films which released in Makar Sankranti Week | Movies released in Makar Sankranti week including Tanhaji, Uri
yr 2013
11 January 2013 – Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola
14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 8 Crore
Opening – 7 crores
Weekend – 22 cr
The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan in the lead roles.
yr 2014
10 January 2014 – Dedh Ishqiya
14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 1.9 Crore
Opening – 3.7 crores
Weekend – 12 cr
This sequel of Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah’s Ishqiya was not favored by the followers a lot. This time Vidya Balan was changed in the movie by Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi was there to help her.
Superhit conflict of Dedh Ishqiya
January 10, 2014 – Yaariyan
14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 3.3 Crore
Opening – 6 crores
Weekend – 19 cr
Dedh Ishqiya had a conflict with this younger movie with which Bhushan Kumar’s spouse Divya Khosla Kumar made his directorial debut. This movie was an excellent hit on the field workplace.
yr 2015
9 January 2015 – Tevar
14 January earnings – sixth day earnings – 3 crores
Opening – 7 crores
Weekend – 22 cr
Manoj Bajpayee was additionally in the lead function in this movie together with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Nevertheless it was rejected by the viewers.
yr 2016
8 January 2016 – Wazir
14 January Earnings – seventh Day Earnings – 2.2 Crore
Opening – 5.5 Crore
Weekend – 21 cr
The pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar did wonders in this Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie and regardless of being a flop, the movie wooed the viewers.
yr 2017
13 January 2017 – OK Jaanu
14 January Earnings – Day 2 Earnings – 4.9 Cr
Opening – 4 crores
Weekend – 13 cr
The blockbuster Aashiqui Jodi of Aditya Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor didn’t present any wonders in this movie.
yr 2018
11 January 2018 – Kalakandi
14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 1.4 Crore
Opening – 1.35 crores
Weekend – 3.8 cr
Saif Ali Khan had a field workplace opening in 2018. Earlier than Kaalakaandi, no movie was released in January 2018. Kaalakaandi was additionally a flop on the field workplace.
conflict with boxer
11 January 2018 – Mukkabaaz
14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 1.7 Crore
Opening – 82 lakhs
Weekend – 4.5 cr
Kaalakaandi acquired a success on the field workplace with this movie of Vineet Singh and Zoya Hussain. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap.
third movie of 2018
11 January 2018 – 1921
14 January Earnings – third Day Earnings – 2.8 crores
Opening – 1.5 crores
Weekend – 6.5 cr
In 2018, the second week of January, on January 11, three films have been released concurrently, out of which the one movie to earn an honest quantity was 1921.
yr 2019
11 January 2019 – The Unintentional Prime Minister
14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 2 Crore
Opening – 3.4 crores
Weekend – 12 cr
Seeing the primary look of Anupam Kher, the viewers was wanting to see this movie and the movie did properly on the field workplace.
Failed in entrance of Uri
11 January 2019 – Uri
14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 10.7 crores
Opening – 8.2 crores
Weekend – 35 cr
The Unintentional Prime Minister didn’t earn a lot on account of Vicky Kaushal’s movie which slowly set its foot in the field workplace and turned one of many largest films of 2019.
yr 2020
10 January 2020 – Chhapaak
14 January Earnings – Day 5 Earnings – 2.55 crores
Opening – 4.7 crores
Everybody had excessive hopes from this Laxmi Agarwal biopic of Deepika Padukone however this movie couldn’t do a lot on the field workplace.
Makar Sankranti final earnings
10 January 2020 – Tanhaji
14 January Earnings – fifth Day Earnings – 15. 2 crores
Opening – 15.1 crores
Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji Ke Naam has been the final field workplace assortment on Makar Sankranti. Tanhaji has additionally been the primary blockbuster of this decade.
