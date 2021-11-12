Sooryavanshi vs Tanhaji – First Week Box Office Comparison, Akshay Kumar beats Ajay Devgn | Sooryavanshi VS Tanhaji Box Office- Akshay Kumar beats Ajay Devgan on the seventh day, even after winning the first week
first day
Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores
Tanhaji – 15.10 crores
Apparently Akshay Kumar’s film has won in terms of opening. Whereas in many states, theaters are still open with 50 percent occupancy.
second day
Suryavanshi – 23.85 crores
Tanhaji – 20.57 crores
At the same time, on the second day Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji showed a straight increase of 5 crores. While Suryavanshi’s earnings declined.
day 3
Suryavanshi – 26.94 crores
Tanhaji – 26.26 crores
On the third day i.e. on Sunday, the box office collection of both the films was almost equal. With this, Suryavanshi’s first weekend collection was – 77.08 crores.. While Tanhaji’s weekend collection was – 61.93 crores..
fourth day
Suryavanshi – 14.51 crores
Tanhaji-13.75 Crore
On Monday after the first weekend, both the films maintained a strong hold at the box office.
fifth day
Suryavanshi – 11.22 crores
Tanhaji – 15.28 crores
It can be guessed from the figures that Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji Suryavanshi was ahead in terms of collection on the fifth day.
the sixth day
Suryavanshi – 9.55 crores
Tanhaji – 16.72 crores
Even on the sixth day, where Tanhaji showed a banging business.. On the other hand, Suryavanshi’s earnings have started falling.
Seventh day – first week
Sooryavanshi – 8 Crore (approx)
Tanhaji – 11.23 crores
With this, Tanhaji gave a great collection of 118 crores in the first week. At the same time, the collection of Sooryavanshi’s first week has been 120 crores.
