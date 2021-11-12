Sooryavanshi week one box office collection | Sooryavanshi box office records | Sooryavanshi Box Office: Seven records made in seven days
100 crore in 5 days
Sooryavanshi entered the 100 crore club in 5 days, becoming the fastest film to make 100 crores after three days of Chennai Express and four days of Golmaal Again. Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Singham Returns also completed 100 crores in 5 days. But if this earnings is seen from the point of view of the post-Corona period, then this is a great figure in 5 days.
1500 crores of Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty has completed the 1500 crore mark with Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty has given 13 films in his career out of which only two are flops – debut film Zameen and then Sunday. Rohit Shetty entered the 100 crore club with his fourth film Golmaal 3 and after that he never looked back. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, his 10th consecutive hit film, is on its way to become a blockbuster.
4500 crores of Akshay Kumar
Along with Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has also completed the 4500 crore mark at the box office. He is the only actor to do so. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar started the 3000 crore club with his film Rustom. In his 30 year long career, Akshay Kumar gave his first blockbuster with Sooryavanshi. At the same time, his first 200 crore film became Mission Mangal in 2019.
600 crores of Cop Universe
Along with Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe has also completed the collection of 600 crores. Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe started with the film Singham opposite Ajay Devgan. After Singham’s 100 crores, 140 crores of Singham Returns and then 240 crores of Simmba, now Suryavanshi’s 120 crores has been added. It remains to be seen whether this Cop Universe can touch the 700 crore mark with Suryavanshi.
Starcast’s 100 Crore Club
The entire starcast of Rohit Shetty has increased its 100 crore club with the film. Sooryavanshi is Akshay Kumar’s 15th, Ajay Devgan’s 11th, Rohit Shetty’s 9th, Katrina Kaif’s 8th and Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn started their 100 crore club together in 2010 with Golmaal 3.
2700 crores of Katrina Kaif
At the same time, Katrina Kaif has reached her box office with Sooryavanshi to 2700 crores. That is, Katrina Kaif will enter the 3000 crore club with her next film Tiger 3 as it is believed that Sooryavanshi will complete the target of at least 200 crores and the same can be expected from Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. has been
Entry into top occupancy
Sooryavanshi had its opening with 52 per cent occupancy which was enough to be in the top 10 occupancy of films of 2019-20. Interestingly, if we look at the figures for 2019 – 20, the best opening was Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War which registered 84 percent occupancy at the box office.
