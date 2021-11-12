Sooryavanshi week one box office collection | Sooryavanshi box office records | Sooryavanshi Box Office: Seven records made in seven days

100 crore in 5 days

Sooryavanshi entered the 100 crore club in 5 days, becoming the fastest film to make 100 crores after three days of Chennai Express and four days of Golmaal Again. Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Singham Returns also completed 100 crores in 5 days. But if this earnings is seen from the point of view of the post-Corona period, then this is a great figure in 5 days.

1500 crores of Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty has completed the 1500 crore mark with Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty has given 13 films in his career out of which only two are flops – debut film Zameen and then Sunday. Rohit Shetty entered the 100 crore club with his fourth film Golmaal 3 and after that he never looked back. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, his 10th consecutive hit film, is on its way to become a blockbuster.

4500 crores of Akshay Kumar

Along with Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has also completed the 4500 crore mark at the box office. He is the only actor to do so. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar started the 3000 crore club with his film Rustom. In his 30 year long career, Akshay Kumar gave his first blockbuster with Sooryavanshi. At the same time, his first 200 crore film became Mission Mangal in 2019.

600 crores of Cop Universe

Along with Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe has also completed the collection of 600 crores. Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe started with the film Singham opposite Ajay Devgan. After Singham’s 100 crores, 140 crores of Singham Returns and then 240 crores of Simmba, now Suryavanshi’s 120 crores has been added. It remains to be seen whether this Cop Universe can touch the 700 crore mark with Suryavanshi.

