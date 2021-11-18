Sooryavanshi worldwide box office | Akshay Kumar worldwide11th 200 crore film | Sooryavanshi Worldwide Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s 11th 200 Crore Film

No. 11 – Jolly LLB 2 The 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 is at number 11. The film earned 36 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 117 crores in India. In India, the film touched 200.64 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 163 crores. Rank No. 10 – Padman At number 10 is the 2018 film Padman. The film earned 102 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 78 crores in India. In India, the film touched 203.64 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 101 crores. Rank No. 9 – Kesari The 2019 film Kesari is at number 9. The film earned 25 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 153 crores in India. In India, the film touched the figure of 205.54 crores at the worldwide box office while earning Rs 180 crores. Rank No. 8 – Rustom At number 8 is the 2016 film Rustom. The film had earned 40 crores overseas at the box office while the film earned 127 crores in India. In India, the film touched 218 crores at the worldwide box office while earning gross 178 crores. Rank No. 7 – Airlift At number 7 is the 2016 film Airlift. The film earned 47 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 129 crores in India. In India, the film touched 231 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 184 crores.

Rank No. 6 – Suryavanshi

Sooryavanshi released on Diwali 2021 is at number 6. The film has so far earned 51 crores overseas at the box office, while the film has earned 163 crores in India. In India, the film has touched 231 crores at the worldwide box office while earning gross 188 crores.

Rank No. 5 – 2.0

At number 5 is the 2018 film 2.0. The film earned 34 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 188 crores in India. In India, the film touched the figure of 275 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 241 crores.

Rank No. 4 – Mission Mangal

At number 4 is the 2019 film Mission Mangal. The film had earned 51 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 200 crores in India. In India, the film touched 287 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 236 crores.

Rank No. 3 – Housefull 4

At number 3 is the 2019 film Housefull 4. The film earned 48 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 206 crores in India. In India, the film touched 291 crores at the worldwide box office, earning Gross 243 crores.

Rank No. 2 – Good News

At number 2 is the 2019 film Good Newwz. The film earned 73 crores overseas at the box office, while the film earned 201 crores in India. In India, the film touched 311 crores at the worldwide box office while earning Gross 237 crores.

