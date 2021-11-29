Sooryavanshi worldwide box office becomes Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest grosser | Sooryavanshi Worldwide Box Office highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar

Top 5 Overseas Movies

With the earning of 60 crores in overseas, Sooryavanshi has come at number four in the list of highest grossing films of Akshay Kumar in overseas. Akshay Kumar has the highest grossing overseas with Toilet Ek Prem Katha which earned 124 crores overseas. After this, Padman is at number two, which earned 102 crores. Good Newwz is at number three with 73 crores and Suryavanshi has come at number four with 60 crores. Mission Mangal is at number five with 51 crores.

Akshay Kumar’s next target

After leaving behind Race 3 and 2.0 with 281 crores, Akshay Kumar’s next target is his film Mission Mangal. Mission Mangal had earned 287 crores worldwide. As soon as Akshay Kumar crosses this figure worldwide, he will come at 35th place in the list of highest grossing films worldwide.

Akshay Kumar’s fifth worldwide grosser

Even though Sooryavanshi has come at number four in the list of overseas earnings, but according to Akshay Kumar’s worldwide box office figures, Akshay Kumar is at number five in the list of worldwide grossers. Above Sooryavanshi is Mission Mangal, which is the next target of Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi will join Akshay Kumar’s top 4 films as soon as Mission Mangal crosses 287 crores.

The road to top 3 films is far away

At number three in the list of highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar worldwide is Housefull 4, which earned 291 crores worldwide. It will either take a long time for Akshay Kumar to reach this figure or he may hardly reach here. At number two is Good Newwz with 311 crores. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which earned 316 crores worldwide.

