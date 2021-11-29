Sooryavanshi worldwide box office becomes Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest grosser | Sooryavanshi Worldwide Box Office highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar
Top 5 Overseas Movies
With the earning of 60 crores in overseas, Sooryavanshi has come at number four in the list of highest grossing films of Akshay Kumar in overseas. Akshay Kumar has the highest grossing overseas with Toilet Ek Prem Katha which earned 124 crores overseas. After this, Padman is at number two, which earned 102 crores. Good Newwz is at number three with 73 crores and Suryavanshi has come at number four with 60 crores. Mission Mangal is at number five with 51 crores.
Akshay Kumar’s next target
After leaving behind Race 3 and 2.0 with 281 crores, Akshay Kumar’s next target is his film Mission Mangal. Mission Mangal had earned 287 crores worldwide. As soon as Akshay Kumar crosses this figure worldwide, he will come at 35th place in the list of highest grossing films worldwide.
Akshay Kumar’s fifth worldwide grosser
Even though Sooryavanshi has come at number four in the list of overseas earnings, but according to Akshay Kumar’s worldwide box office figures, Akshay Kumar is at number five in the list of worldwide grossers. Above Sooryavanshi is Mission Mangal, which is the next target of Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi will join Akshay Kumar’s top 4 films as soon as Mission Mangal crosses 287 crores.
The road to top 3 films is far away
At number three in the list of highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar worldwide is Housefull 4, which earned 291 crores worldwide. It will either take a long time for Akshay Kumar to reach this figure or he may hardly reach here. At number two is Good Newwz with 311 crores. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which earned 316 crores worldwide.
Akshay Kumar’s 300 crore club
Talking about the worldwide box office, Akshay Kumar has only two films in the 300 crore club – Toilet Ek Prem Katha (316 crores) and Good Newwz (311 crores). The way Sooryavanshi’s earnings are slowing down every day, it is finding it very difficult for the film to enter the 300 crore club. Akshay Kumar’s biggest worldwide grosser Toilet Ek Prem Katha is at number 29 in the list of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films. After this Good Newwz is at number 30. Housefull 4 is at number 33 and Mission Mangal is at number 35.
Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore club
Talking about earning 200 crores worldwide, this club includes 11 films of Akshay Kumar. The lowest earning is Jolly LLB 2, which has made 59th place in this list with an earning of 200 crores. Akshay Kumar’s top 5 movies – Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, apart from the rest of the 200 crore club movies are – 2.0, Airlift, Rustom, Kesari and Padman.
