Sooryvanshi Box Office Report Day 13 Wednesday 17 November collections | Sooryavanshi 13th day, 17th November, Wednesday box office earnings

On the 13th day, Wednesday 17 November, Sooryavanshi recorded an occupancy of 11 per cent in the theatre. The film opened the morning show with 7 per cent occupancy. By noon, this figure reached only 9 percent. The film recorded an occupancy of 11 percent in the evening shows and 15 percent in the night shows. In Bhopal, the film registered 21 percent occupancy as the best performing.
Sooryavanshi is still doing well in many cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat and Chandigarh. The film registered an occupancy of 13 – 15 per cent in all these cities. At the same time, the film’s earnings have become negligible in cities like Delhi, Lucknow and Bangalore.
It is worth noting that after Corona, Suryavanshi gave an opening of 26 crores, making a bang at the box office. Earning 23 crores on Saturday and 26 crores back on Sunday, the film gave a first weekend of around 77 crores and broke many records. The film has also been included in the list of films with the highest opening occupancy.
For a week, Rohit Shetty’s film stood well at the box office. On the first Monday, where the film’s earnings fell to 14 crores, while the film’s earnings fell throughout the week, it kept its hold firmly. Earning 11, 9.5 and 8 crores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the first week, Sooryavanshi touched 120 crores in a week.
In the second weekend too, Suryavanshi gave a weekend of about 30 crores, performing consistently well at the box office. On the second Friday, the film had earned only 6 crores but on Saturday this figure reached 10 crores and on Sunday it jumped to 13 crores and everyone’s expectations from Akshay Kumar’s film went back.
After earning 13 crores on Sunday, the film fell on the second Monday and earned only 4.5 crores. After this, earning 3.9 crores on Tuesday and now 3.2 crores on Wednesday, the film is seen giving a target of 8-10 crores for the third weekend. Although the film is still far from its budget of 180 crores.
In overseas, the film has earned 51 crores in 12 days and overall the film has collected 240 crores worldwide. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 5 November 2021, the day after Diwali, across 3500 screens in India and 1300 overseas.
