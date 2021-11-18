Sooryvanshi Box Office Report Day 13 Wednesday 17 November collections | Sooryavanshi 13th day, 17th November, Wednesday box office earnings

13th day earnings

On the 13th day, Wednesday 17 November, Sooryavanshi recorded an occupancy of 11 per cent in the theatre. The film opened the morning show with 7 per cent occupancy. By noon, this figure reached only 9 percent. The film recorded an occupancy of 11 percent in the evening shows and 15 percent in the night shows. In Bhopal, the film registered 21 percent occupancy as the best performing.

Good performance in many cities

Sooryavanshi is still doing well in many cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat and Chandigarh. The film registered an occupancy of 13 – 15 per cent in all these cities. At the same time, the film’s earnings have become negligible in cities like Delhi, Lucknow and Bangalore.

had a bang

It is worth noting that after Corona, Suryavanshi gave an opening of 26 crores, making a bang at the box office. Earning 23 crores on Saturday and 26 crores back on Sunday, the film gave a first weekend of around 77 crores and broke many records. The film has also been included in the list of films with the highest opening occupancy.

Police stuck for a week

For a week, Rohit Shetty’s film stood well at the box office. On the first Monday, where the film’s earnings fell to 14 crores, while the film’s earnings fell throughout the week, it kept its hold firmly. Earning 11, 9.5 and 8 crores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the first week, Sooryavanshi touched 120 crores in a week.

