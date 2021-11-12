Sooryvanshi Box Office Report first week collections Day 7 first Thursday 11 November | Sooryavanshi first week box office earnings

bang-up start Sooryavanshi opened with around 52 per cent occupancy at the box office. The film gave an opening of 26 crores on Friday, 5 November. After such a time, the excitement of opening the theaters was so visible on the audience that the film had achieved an occupancy of up to 95 percent in the night shows. The occupancy of Sooryavanshi's night shows remained above 80 percent in most cities. second day earnings On the second day, there was a slight drop in Suryavanshi's occupancy due to Saturday and Bhai Dooj. On the second day, Sooryavanshi saw a drop of almost 9 per cent in its earnings and the film made a box office collection of 22 crores. Some people also called it the effect of the film's poor review and negative word of mouth. jumped again on the third day On the third day, Sooryavanshi jumped again, showing a growth of 12 per cent at the box office, earning back 26.9 crores. On Sunday, the film had a bumper opening and the film got 40 percent occupancy in the morning show itself. With this, the film crossed the 100 crore mark on the weekend itself at the worldwide box office. Monday's Test Monday, the fourth day, was like a test for the film. Being a weekday, Sooryavanshi lost its grip on theaters and the film's earnings were almost halved on the fourth day. But while faltering, this Rohit Shetty – Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer went on to earn 14 crores at the box office.

stood still for the fifth day

On the fifth day, Tuesday, too, Sooryavanshi remained at the box office. The film may have shown a drop of 22 percent on Tuesday but still the film earned 11 crores on Tuesday. Not only this, Suryavanshi entered the 100 crore club with 102 crores on Tuesday.

history of diwali repeated

On the sixth day, on Wednesday too, Rohit Shetty’s film stood at the box office. The film earned 9.5 crores on Wednesday. Not only this, Rohit Shetty treated the film similar to his last Diwali release Golmaal Again. The ups and downs of both the films at the box office were almost the same, after which it was believed that like Golmaal Again, Sooryavanshi can also give the first week of 117 crores.

200 crore target

Sooryavanshi is a film made on a budget of 180 crores and it needs at least 200 crores box office collection to be a blockbuster. However, the way the film is doing well after Corona, this figure does not seem far away. The film has earned 120 crores in 7 days and it is believed that the film will explode in the second weekend as well.