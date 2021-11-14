Sooryvanshi Box Office Report second saturday 13 November day 9 collections | Sooryavanshi second Saturday box office earnings

Mumbai – Pune returned to the glory On the second Saturday on the 9th day in Mumbai, the film once again made its mark at the box office and earned 1.5 crores. The film registered an occupancy of 37 percent and the figure was around 58 percent in the night show. In Pune, the film earned 56 lakhs on 356 shows, registering an occupancy of 40 per cent. Good performance in many cities The film did well in many cities on the second Saturday. The film did well with 35 per cent occupancy in Chennai, while Chandigarh and Bhopal also registered above 30 per cent occupancy. After a week's stellar performance, the film slackened in the cities of Gujarat and in Surat-Ahmedabad, the film reached the average level where Suryavanshi recorded 20-25 per cent occupancy on the second Saturday. Consistent poor performance in Delhi In Delhi, Suryavanshi recorded only 17 per cent occupancy. However, Delhi's earnings remained around 1 crore. At the same time, in cities like Bangalore – Kolkata and Lucknow, the film registered an occupancy of 10 – 15 percent. Records have been made Significantly, Suryavanshi has broken many records in a week. While on one hand the film has crossed the total earnings of Rohit Shetty to 1500 crores, Akshay Kumar has earned 4500 crores and Katrina Kaif 2700 crores in the career with Sooryavanshi.

100 crore in 5 days

Sooryavanshi earned 100 crores in 5 days. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third film to do so after Simmba and Golmaal Again. However, apart from this, Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express entered the 100 crore club in 3 days and Singham Returns in 4 days.

200 crore target

Suryavanshi, made on a budget of 180 crores, needs to earn at least 200 crores to be a superhit and it is believed that slowly but slowly the film will achieve its target. The film has been released in about 3500 screens in India. At the same time, with the release of 1300 screens abroad, the film has earned 41 crores.

second superhit film of the decade

Significantly, this decade started with Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Now Sooryavanshi is the second superhit film of this decade. After this, Rohit Shetty will increase his cop universe by moving towards Singham 3.