Sooryvanshi Box Office Report third saturday 20 November day 16 collections | Sooryavanshi third Saturday box office earnings

Amazing earning in 16 days Sooryavanshi has earned 174 crores at the box office in 16 days. In terms of the Corona period, this is a very good figure. A lot was relying on the box office figures of the film which released on 5th November. The entire industry was eyeing the box office performance of Sooryavanshi. As soon as the release date of Sooryavanshi was announced, the release date of the films was announced. Akshay Kumar becomes box office messiah To be seen, Akshay Kumar emerged as the messiah of the box office during the Corona period. On one hand, as soon as there was some relaxation in Corona, he released Bell Bottom, which after being released at 50 percent occupancy earned a decent amount. At the same time, Akshay Kumar along with Sooryavanshi returned the box office to its fearless and fearless good days. Everyone had hope only from Akshay Kumar that only Akshay would be able to get the audience back in theatres. amazing trio On the other hand, Rohit Shetty and his trio turned out to be the real heroes of the box office. Rohit Shetty waited almost 20 months for Sooryavanshi to release. In the meantime, he was offered a bang deal from Netflix and sometimes Amazon Prime, but Rohit Shetty did not break the trust of his audience and kept Suryavanshi for the theater. He knew that his cop universe trio – Singham – Simmba – Sooryavanshi would explode at the box office.

Explosion from opening

Suryavanshi exploded with the opening. The film gave a weekend of 77 crores while opening the box office of 26 crores. After this, the film maintained its hold at 12-14 crores at the box office for the whole week, which reached 8 crores by the end of the week and the film earned 120 crores in the first week.

second weekend also great

On the second weekend also, Suryavanshi earned well and gave a weekend of 30 crores. Throughout this week also the film’s hold remained average at the box office where the film earned 3-4 crores every day. With this, the second week of Suryavanshi also ended at 45 crores.

180 crore film

Suryavanshi, made on a budget of 180 crores, has earned 174 crores in 16 days at the box office. In such a situation, it is believed that the film will hand over a huge bang figure to its producers on Sunday as well. With this, Sooryavanshi is on its way to become the second blockbuster of this decade.