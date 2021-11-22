Sooryvanshi Box Office Report third weekend sunday 21 November day 17 collections | Sooryavanshi third weekend box office earnings

180 crore budget The budget of Suryavanshi is 180 crores. That is, the film will start earning profit as soon as it moves ahead with this much earning and will get the status of a hit at the box office. It is believed that Rohit Shetty’s team has set a target of 200 crores for the film. If the film touches the 200 crore mark, then after Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji, Sooryavanshi will be called the second blockbuster film of this decade. Starting with bumper opening On Sunday, the 17th day, Suryavanshi made a bumper start by registering an occupancy of 18 percent in the morning show. In the afternoon shows, this figure rose sharply to 29 percent, by the end of the evening, the film created panic and registered 46 percent occupancy in the theatres. Since the next day was Monday, this figure dropped to 30 percent in the night show. Amazing happened in Chennai On Sunday, 21 November, Suryavanshi showed an amazing performance in Chennai, registering an occupancy of about 61 percent, which was the highest. Even in the night show, Chennai’s occupancy stood at 86 percent. The film also did well on Sunday in Mumbai and Pune. In Mumbai, Suryavanshi recorded 50 per cent occupancy on Sunday, while in Pune this figure stood at 56 per cent. booming everywhere On Sunday, Suryavanshi saw a tremendous boom across the country. These included cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata where the film was doing very poorly. Delhi recorded 15 per cent occupancy on Sunday, while in Bengaluru this figure went up to 36 per cent, astonishing everyone. In Hyderabad too, the film registered 24 per cent occupancy. Kolkata recorded 27 per cent occupancy and Ahmedabad 30 per cent occupancy. READ Also ‘The Evening Hour’ Review: Heart of the Country --> -->

Compare last sunday

If we compare the figures of Suryavanshi’s 10th day, second Sunday and 17th day’s earnings i.e. third Sunday, then Suryavanshi recorded a total occupancy of 35 percent in theaters on the second Sunday. On the third Sunday also, the film has registered 31 percent occupancy. From which it is clear that the figures of Sooryavanshi are decreasing but the average film’s earnings are stable which is a very good sign.

Even the release did not affect

The pace of Sooryavanshi’s earnings did not make any difference even with the release of new films. Rather, Sooryavanshi trounced Bunty Aur Babli 2 at the box office. The film earned more than Bunty Aur Babli 2 every day. While the film has completed two weeks on screen. It is believed that the film will make another new record in 25 days.

Will Salman – John affect you?

So far Sooryavanshi may not have been affected by the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. But it remains to be seen how Sooryavanshi’s earnings will be affected with the release of two films releasing next Friday – Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer Ultimate The Final Truth and John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2.